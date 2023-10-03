CM Yogi congratulates UP’s daughters for their ‘golden’ win in Asian Games

CM Yogi praised Anu Rani, who won gold in javelin throw, and Parul Chaudhary, who clinched the gold medal in the 5000-meter race.

By ANI Published Date - 10:33 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

File Photo

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the two daughters from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, who won gold medals for India at the Asian Games on Tuesday, and wished them good luck for a golden future.

CM Yogi took to the social media platform X to write, “Congratulations, Anu Rani, on your outstanding gold throw. Your throw of 62.92 meters was brilliant, showcasing your talent and strong determination. Your achievements inspire us all. Jai Hind.” Similarly, the Chief Minister congratulated Parul Chaudhary for winning gold in the 5000-meter race, writing, “Congratulations to Parul Chaudhary for winning a splendid gold medal in the women’s 5000 meters at the Asian Games. Your excellent performance with a time of 15:14.75 has brought great pride to the country. My best wishes for your future endeavours.”