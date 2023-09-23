CMO at Vizag to be set up in phases

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Visakhapatnam: People are welcoming the move to set up the capital in Visakhapatnam city and the required measures to set up the Chief Minister Office here would be taken up in phases, YSR Congress Party leader YV Subba Reddy said here on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons after attending the Visakha Capital Joint Action committee meeting along with Industries and IT minister Gudivada Amaranath, he said a committee was already constituted for creating the basic facilities required to administer from the city beginning on Vijayadasami day. It was also being contemplated to organise a big programme `Visakha Vandanam’ on October 15 with all sections of the people to welcome Visakhapatnam as the capital, he disclosed, and added that the date was fixed only after making the necessary arrangements.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy conducted a meeting at the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) office and discussed the selection of buildings for the capital, and preparedness. Everybody would shortly see the basic infrastructure, and development taken up for the Chief Minister’s arrival here, he stated.

Already some suggestions were made for implementation of approved national level infra projects, and it was heartening to note that Visakhapatnam was one of the 20 cities selected by NITI Ayog, and it is also one of the four cities selected for the 2047 Vikasit Bharat programme, he pointed out.