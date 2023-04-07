Coal block auction: BRS to stage maha dharna in Kothagudem on Saturday

Accusing the Centre of planning to privatise the SCCL coal mines, the BRS leaders warned a massive struggle would be launched with the spirit of the Telangana movement to protect the Singareni Company

BRS leader Rega Kantha Rao speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Friday.

Kothagudem: BRS leaders have called upon workers, party cadre and the common public to fight against the anti-Telangana and anti-worker policies of the Modi government.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, BRS Kothagudem district president, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao informed that a massive dharna would be staged in Kothagudem on Saturday against the Centre’s faulty policies.

Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and working president KT Rama Rao, the dharna would be staged opposing auctioning of SCCL coal blocks and protesting PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana as he failed to keep his word on not privatisating the mines.

Kantha Rao alleged that Modi was maintaining double standards as when he visited Telangana, he had asserted that SCCL would not be privatised but after going to Delhi he changed his stance and allowed coal blocks auctioning. It was a ploy to thwart Telangana development.

BRS Khammam district president MLC Tata Madhusudhan said the BJP government at the Centre was jealous of development achieved by Telangana. Because of the Modi regime’s move to privatise SCCL mines the local youths would lose job opportunities.

Sathupalli MLA S Venkata Veeraiah, Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao, TBGKS leader B Venkat Rao and others were present.