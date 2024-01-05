Singareni records 5.15 percent surge in coal production over past 9 months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has recorded a growth of 5.15 per cent in coal production, 8 per cent growth in coal transportation and 6 per cent growth in overburden removal as compared to last year during the last nine months.

Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N Balram, who held a review meeting with senior officials on Friday, informed that the company had transported 51 million tonnes of coal, produced 49.66 million tonnes of coal and 306.6 million cubic meters of overburden were removed.

Stating that the company needs to work towards achieving the target of 70 Million Tonnes, Balram said in order to meet the energy requirements, in the coming summer season, 2.24 lakh tonnes of coal need to be produced and transported, and the overburden of 15 lakh cubic meters per day should be removed so that the thermal power stations have sufficient coal reserves for 21 days.

Company Directors D Satyanarayana Rao (E&M), N V K Srinivas (Operations), G Venkateswara Reddy (Projects and Planning) and other senior officials were present.