Cochlear Implant Program of Apollo Hospitals complete of 2,500 surgeries

Launched in 1994 by ENT surgeon, Dr E C Vinaya Kumar, the Apollo hospital’s cochlear implant program, billed as the largest pediatric implant programs in India, also made it to the Limca book of records for performing 18 surgeries in a single day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: The Cochlear Implant Program of Apollo Hospitals on Friday announced the completion of 2,500 cochlear implant surgeries on patients whose age ranged from 9 months to 87-years.

Launched in 1994 by ENT surgeon, Dr E C Vinaya Kumar, the hospital’s cochlear implant program, billed as the largest pediatric implant programs in India, also made it to the Limca book of records for performing 18 surgeries in a single day, a press release said.

Also Read Apollo Clinical Research Conclave witnesses coming together of over 27 stakeholders

“Our cochlear implant program has set benchmarks in providing comprehensive care, leveraging innovative technology, and fostering a supportive environment for patients and their families,” Dr EC Vinay Kumar, Head, ENT, Apollo Hospitals, said.

Approximately 63 million people suffer from significant hearing impairment every year in India. Around four to five babies for every 1,000 born suffer from severe to profound hearing loss in India. If left untreated in the first 3-5 years of life, such children end up with hearing and speech disorders throughout their lifetime.

Apart from Dr Vinay Kumar, the cochlear implant program is managed by co-ordinator, Dr K.Rambabu, senior ENT doctor, Dr Jaswinder Saluja, Chief Audiologist Dr I Srikanth along with Chief Rehabitationist Thasleem and other health care workers.