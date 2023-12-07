Apollo Clinical Research Conclave witnesses coming together of over 27 stakeholders

The conclave saw participation from more than 600 participants (300 from industry 300 from academic institutions including students), with over 35 eminent speakers sharing their experiences.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Hyderabad: Apollo Research and Innovation (ARI) and Apollo Hospitals Educational and Research Foundation (AHERF), the research divisions of Apollo Hospitals Group conducted a two-day ‘Apollo Clinical Research Conclave’, which saw the coming together of over 27 stakeholders from across the research community including students, academia, researchers, regulators, pharma, hospitals and research coordinators, one on common platform.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group highlighted the need to harness the future of technology, AI algorithms and the power of AI. The ideas generated from this conclave will provide a road map for research with many answers to tackle the new advancements and transformative innovations, she said.

The conference also featured a plenary session by Anil Bhansali from Google on “Readiness of the Researcher to the Evolving Innovations in Research – A Global Perspective”, which highlighted the current scenario and how researchers and team need to be equipped to face the new evolving trends and innovations. The event also focussed on widespread discussions on advancements in clinical research, pioneering breakthroughs and transformative changes, real world evidence studies. The topics covered by the subject experts were very informative and useful to the students/CR professionals to think of new avenues for their higher education and career opportunities, press release said.