Cold Waves In New Delhi And North India | IMD | Delhi News Today

The IMD reported an extended cold wave and fog in North India, with scientist Soma Sen anticipating minimal temperature change and persisting foggy mornings and cold wave conditions for at least two days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 01:26 PM

