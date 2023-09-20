Collector B Gopi wants 100 percent voting in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Karimnagar: Collector Dr B Gopi called upon the people to exercise their votes in the election without fail to protect democracy.

As part of the voter awareness programme, a cycle rally was carried out with a slogan “We Will Vote for Sure” here on Wednesday. Collector, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu and other officials participated in the rally that was taken out from Ambedkar Stadium to the Cable Bridge.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopi said the cycle rally was to educate the people about the importance of voting and to achieve hundred percent polling in the next assembly election in the district.

He asked the people to cooperate with the administration in recording hundred percent voting by educating others about voting right provided in the constitution.

Additional collector Praful Deshai, Sveep nodal officer B Ravinder, Karimnagar RDO K Mahesh, district marketing officer Padmavathi, DYSO Rajaveeru DRDO Srilatha and others participated in the rally.

