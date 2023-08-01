Collector inspects work on Karimnagar medical college

Instructing officials to take steps for better ventilation and to start work on the administrative department soon, the Collector also inspected the OP, general ward, maternity, radiology, diagnostics and other wings at the hospital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Karimnagar: Collector B Gopi instructed officials to speed up work on the government medical college and complete it as early as possible. He inspected the ongoing work on the medical college in Kothapalli as well as the work at the district headquarters government hospital on Tuesday.

Instructing the authorities to take steps to avoid inconvenience to patients in OP, he wanted to strengthen the maternity wing.

Interacting with patients and attendants, he enquired about the treatment and other medical facilities being provided in the hospital.

He also inspected the works of the critical care unit being constructed in the maternity wing premises.