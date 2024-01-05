Karimnagar police arrested stalker

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Karimnagar: Karimnagar police on Friday arrested the stalker Boddula Sai, who attacked a 26-year-old woman with a knife after she rejected his marriage proposal in Kothapalli on Thursday night.

According to Karimangar Rural ACP T Karunakar Rao, Sai was harassing Kavyasri in the name of love for the last three or four years and pressurizing her to accept his marriage proposal. Both Sai and Kavyasri were living in the same locality in Kothapalli.

Unable to tolerate his harassment, she informed the matter to her parents, who approached the village elders. It was decided in the panchayat that Sai should not disturb the woman in the name of love and marriage.

The accused, who did not change his attitude, again started harassment during the last few days. On Thursday night, he entered her house when the other family members went outside and picked up an argument with her. As she refused his marriage proposal, he pulled out a knife and attacked her. She sustained injuries on her neck and hands.

Neighbors rushed the spot after hearing the alarm raised by the lady and shifted her to a private hospital in Karimnagar.

Police arrested Sai near Mancherial chowk in Karimnagar town.

Karunakar asked the women to first approach the police if they were facing any harassment from others so that there would be a possibility to prevent such attacks. If necessary, the details of complaints would not be revealed, he assured.