College festival: ‘ResoFEST’ by Resonance – Hyderabad re-energises students

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:13 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Resonance – Hyderabad hosted their college festival, ‘ResoFEST’, on Sunday, at Gachibowli Stadium. Over 5,000 students from different campuses in the city attended the event. Showcasing their innate talent, students presented a colourful cultural extravaganza. Meritorious students were recognised and felicitated on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Sajjanar said, “For a strong building, good foundation is necessary and that’s the stage you all are in now. Focus on grooming yourselves with good qualities and habits. This is the time to ask and learn; at later stages you may not have people to guide you.”

He urged the youngsters to not share their private life details on social media as “several innocent people suffered because of this”. He also suggested that they spend time outdoors, rather than getting addicted to smartphones or gadgets.

Sharing how excited he is to be among “lovely young people” and his own experiences, Adivi Sesh said, “When I was 13, I told my parents about my ambition to act in movies. As I don’t come from a film background, my father advised me to shoot my acting on camera and show if I can act. Later I went to a film school to fulfil my dream. As teenagers you may be confused about the future but remember to never lose hope.”

Telugu film director Teja, and director of Resonance – Hyderabad Mr Purnachandra Rao N also spoke on the occasion and encouraged the students to do well in life and career.

Chief guests VC Sajjanar, IPS, Managing Director, TSRTC; Adivi Sesh, actor, director and screen writer; and KC Reddy, CEO, Jio Telangana; besides Dr Raghuram, director and consultant surgeon, KIMS Hospitals; RK Verma, managing director, Resonance Eduventures; and Purnachandra Rao N, director, Resonance – Hyderabad graced the occasion.