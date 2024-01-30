‘Higher Educational Institutions must seek UGC recognition’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: All Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) have to seek University Grants Commission (UGC) recognition under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956.

This was one of the key takeaways from the inter-regulatory authority meeting conducted by UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar to review the effective and timely implementation of the NEP 2020 on Tuesday. “The Regulatory Authorities will issue an advisory to the higher educational institutions under their domain to apply to UGC for recognition under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956 within a defined timeline,” the UGC said in a press release.

Prof Kumar emphasised that institutions should evolve to become centres of excellence and all regulatory authorities/ councils must act as facilitators. He stressed on effective use of technology in teaching-learning and the need to introduce a module on the Indian Knowledge System in all disciplines of the institutions.

To address issues of the Deemed-to-be Universities and Private Universities, the UGC will constitute a monitoring committee with representation of relevant regulators, as suggested by the Parliamentary Committee. Further, weightage will be given to HEIs having facilities for the person with a disability (s) as per the RCI guidelines in NAAC accreditation criteria. The regulatory authorities have been asked to write to the industrial organisations associated with them requesting to nominate industry personnel to register on the professor of practice portal of the UGC.

The attendees included officials from NMC, the Veterinary Council of India, AICTE, PCI, the Dental Council of India, the Council of Architecture, NCTE, ICAR, the Rehabilitation Council of India, NAAC, and NIRF.