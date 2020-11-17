Command Control Centre will make Hyderabad safer: KTR

Centre being constructed at a cost of Rs 600 cr, to get inaugurated in two months

By | Published: 11:34 pm 12:04 am

Hyderabad: The city will be more secure once the upcoming twin towers housing the Command and Control Centre of the Hyderabad City Police is operational, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Tuesday.

Reviewing the progress of the construction of the structure, the first of its kind in the country, after inspecting it on Road No 12 in Banjara Hills, the Minister said the centre being constructed at a cost of over Rs 600 crore would be inaugurated within two months as 90 per cent of the work was over.

Impressed with the progress, he said police from other States would be jealous after seeing the structure. Apart from monitoring the law and order situation, integrated operations could also be monitored from the Command and Control Centre during emergencies, especially during floods and other natural calamities. At a time, 10 lakh surveillance cameras could be integrated at the centre where a high level of operations could be carried out.

“We salute Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his pioneering initiative and vision to construct the twin towers. The city will be safer once the towers become operational. It will also instill confidence among the one crore population of the city,” Rao said.

After a separate State for Telangana was carved out, it was felt that apart from the political stability, law and order was of paramount importance. Accordingly, the State government had sanctioned Rs 800 crore for modernisation of the Police Department and to purchase a new fleet of vehicles apart from acquiring the latest equipment.

He appreciated the Police Department for planning to develop a gallery to enable the general public have a 360 degree view of the city. Students and elders could visit the gallery to view the city. There are similar galleries in Dubai and New York, he said.

Rao went up on the terrace on the 20th floor of the towers and viewed the city. Once it becomes operational, the towers would become a landmark in the city, he said while enquiring about the auditorium capacity and parking facilities planned at the structure. He also asked about the skybridge and the building design.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and senior officials were also present.

Centre to have Police museum

A police museum will come up in the sky bridge on the fourteenth floor of the Command and Control Centre of the Hyderabad City Police.

The Police Department, which mooted the idea of setting up the museum, has roped in a consultancy from Pune to give a detailed report on how to establish the museum. Apart from exhibiting police equipment, an audio-video presentation will be organised to explain to visitors about the work put in by the police in probing a case.

Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy was keen on setting up the museum to enable the public understand how the police functioned and accordingly necessary arrangements were being made. The total area of the twin towers project is 6.42 lakh sq ft while the main structure is coming up in 4.26 lakh sq ft and the basement is of 2.16 lakh sq ft. A total of five blocks are coming up on seven acres.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .