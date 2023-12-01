Commercial gas cylinder price increased

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:59 AM, Fri - 1 December 23

New Delhi: Public sector oil marketing companies increased the prices of Commercial LPG (Cooking Gas) cylinders on Friday. However, this price hike is specifically applicable to commercial gas cylinders. The price of commercial LPG gas cylinders has been increased by Rs 21 per cylinder, effective immediately.

This latest revision comes after Rs 100 hike on November 1, and a subsequent reduction of Rs 57 on November 16. After the increase, the retail sales price of a 19-kilogram commercial LPG cylinder was revised to Rs 1,796.5 in New Delhi and Rs 1,749 in Mumbai.

It is important to note that there has been no alteration in the prices of domestic LPG.