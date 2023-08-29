“Jumla government”: Supriya Sule attacks Centre on LPG cylinder price cut

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule called the Central Government's decision to reduce the prices of cooking gas cylinders as a 'Jumla'.

By ANI Published Date - 10:58 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday called the Central Government’s decision to reduce the prices of cooking gas cylinders as a ‘Jumla’ (political gimmick) and said that the government never thought about inflation over the past four and a half years.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Supriya Sule said, “This is ‘jumla’ government. What will happen by decreasing Rs 200? Which sister will benefit from it? When our government was in power, the prices were Rs 400 per cylinder. Today, it is Rs 1150.” She further stated that the prices of the cooking cylinder should have been reduced by Rs 500 to 700 adding that BJP has taken this decision due to their recent loss in Karnataka elections.

“They should have decreased the prices by Rs 500 or Rs 700. This is all election ‘jumla’.They did not think about inflation for four and a half years. The people of Karnataka rejected them because of inflation and unemployment. That’s why the central government is in fear,” she said.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the reduction in prices of cooking gas cylinders will make the lives of women easier.

Taking to X (former Twitter), PM Modi said, “The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to increase happiness in a family. The reduction in gas prices will increase the comfort of the sisters in my family and make their lives easier. May every sister of mine be happy, be healthy, be happy, this is my wish from God.” In a move that will bring respite to households across India, the Central government has announced a reduction of Rs 200 in cooking gas.

Effective Wednesday, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be reduced by Rs 200 across the country. In Delhi for instance, the decision will bring down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder from the existing Rs 1,103 per cylinder to Rs 903.

This across-the-board reduction is in addition to the existing targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to Ujjwala households, which will continue. Therefore, the effective price in Delhi for Ujjwala beneficiaries after this reduction will be Rs 703.

It may be noted that there are more than 31 crore domestic LPG consumers, including 9.6 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries.