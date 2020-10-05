Commercial Taxes officer succumbs to Covid-19 in Telangana

Naveen was shifted to a private hospital for his treatment and breathed his last in the hospital

Published: 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: An Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes department, A Naveen died of Covid-19 here on Monday. Naveen, aged 45 was working in Adilabad district and is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

Naveen was shifted to a private hospital for his treatment and breathed his last in the hospital. He hailed from Warangal district. The Telangana State Taxes Employees Association honary president T Venkateshwarlu condoled his death and called upon the department officials to come forward to help the members of the bereaved family, which was in a financial distress.

