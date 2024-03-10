Cyberabad police bust rooster fight ring, arrest four

Acting on a tip off, the team raided a house of T Srinivas (58), at Petbasheerabad and found Prakash Reddy (25), Raja Gopal Krishna (52) and Praveen (28) were organizing and conducting the rooster fight and gambling.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 March 2024, 01:43 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Medchal) caught four persons who were organizing a rooster fight and seized Rs. 18,410 cash, three roosters and 20 small knives from them.

“Srinivas organized the rooster fight and invited others to participate in the gambling. A raid was conducted and four persons nabbed,” said the SOT official.

The four persons along with the property were handed over to Petbasheerabad police station for further action.