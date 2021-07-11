Committed to welfare of weavers: KTR

Says it is in this regard that KCR announced Chenetha Bima insurance coverage

Narayanpet: Handlooms Minister KT Rama Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced Chenetha Bima insurance coverage for weavers, including powerloom weavers, across the State, in tune with Rythu Bima insurance coverage for farmers.

The Minister laid foundation for integrated handloom training cum production centre at Kourampally village, Singaram crossroads in the district. The facility, which is being set up with a cost of Rs 10 crore, will be completed within a year.

The State government is committed for welfare of the weavers and different schemes were already being extended for the benefit of weavers and ancillary workers, he said adding that the new centre would be beneficial to the weavers in the district to upgrade their skills.

Under Nethanna ku Cheyutha – Thrift Fund Saving and Security Scheme for handloom weavers and ancillary workers, the State government contributes 16 per cent of declared income against 8 per cent contributed by the beneficiary. This comes with a lock-in period of 36 months.

Considering the hardships faced by weavers due to the Covid pandemic, the government exempted the three years lock-in period and permitted to draw the accumulated amounts till June 30, 2020. As a result, Rs.96 crore was disbursed to the weavers’ accounts, facilitating them to use the amount for their daily needs and production related works.

Further, the handlooms department has relaunched the scheme this year well for the convenience of weavers and ancillary workers.

Similarly, the department under Chenetha Mitra scheme extends input subsidy for weavers, which envisages 50 per cent subsidy on yarn, dyes and chemicals. The Minister wanted the weavers to make good use of the schemes.

