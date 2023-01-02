Commodore A Madhavarao is new Director (Technical) of BDL

Hyderabad: Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd) has assumed charge as Director (Technical) of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Miniratna Category -1 PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

Prior to his new assignment, Commodore Madhavarao served as Executive Director (Marketing) at BDL. He also served as Executive Director and Unit Head of BDL Kanchanbagh Unit.

An Alumnus of various prestigious educational institutes and Universities, he has a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering, an ME in Electronics & Telecommunication, an MSc in Defence Studies, an MBA in Finance with a Master’s degree in Management Studies. Apart from his current experience in BDL, he has had an illustrious career spanning over three decades in the Indian Navy.

As Executive Director in BDL, he played a significant role in monitoring progress of in-house R & D activities of the Company and headed the production and lifecycle support of flagship products of BDL. He has played an instrumental role in developing infrastructure in BDL to enable the Company take up initiatives towards realization of Atmanirbharta in Defence and manufacturing of future advance generation of missiles on a fast-track basis.

As the Marketing and Business Development head he also played key role in signing of contracts with foreign companies and Ministry of Defence contributing significantly to the current order book position of the Company.

During his tenure in the Indian Navy, Commodore Madhavarao took part in the Kargil and Parakram operations. He was instrumental in setting up the Nuclear and Safety field organisation in Visakhapatnam for induction of Nuclear Submarines into the Indian Navy.

He served on-board three classes of submarines of Indian Navy and was part of the re-induction of Nuclear Submarine Chakra. He has also served on three frontline ships of the Navy and held key positions in the Command Headquarters and Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence Navy and was responsible for future planning and policy making.

He has a long association with the Naval Dockyards and served as General Manager Technical at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam and was responsible for preparing the long-term perspective plan for the Naval Dockyard modernization. He has experience in front line operations of the Navy, Niche Technology operation and maintenance, project management and planning at the higher management level.