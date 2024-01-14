Union Minister of State for Defence flags off indigenous Astra Missiles for Indian Air Force

The Astra Weapon System is best in its class weapon systems in the world in the category of Air-to-Air missiles and has a range of 100 plus km.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 05:04 PM

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Defence, Ajay Bhatt flagged off the indigenously developed and manufactured Astra Missiles for supply to the Indian Air Force, here on Sunday.

The missile was flagged off at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad in the presence of CMD, BDL, Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd), DG, MSS U Raja Babu and other senior officials from DRDO, Indian Air Force and BDL.

Astra is a Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile indigenously developed by DRDO and manufactured by BDL for the Indian Air Force. The Astra Weapon System is best in its class weapon systems in the world in the category of Air-to-Air missiles and has a range of 100 plus km.

The flag off ceremony marks a significant achievement for BDL, positioning it among select few companies globally with capability to manufacture state of the art Air-to-Air missiles.

Commodore A. Madhavarao, (Retd) said the focus of BDL is always on ‘Make in India’ with maximum indigenous content and was in receipt of several leads from friendly foreign countries for the Astra Weapon System.