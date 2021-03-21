Common sparrow now a rare sight in Hyderabad

On the occasion of World Sparrow Day, on March 20, the Telangana Forest Department hosted an event at KBR Park to spread awareness about the disappearing bird

Hyderabad: Remember the time when sparrows were a common sight in the city? These tiny brown, chirping, lively birds have almost vanished from the metropolitan today.

On the occasion of World Sparrow Day, on March 20, the Telangana Forest Department hosted an event at KBR Park to spread awareness about the disappearing bird. MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar was the chief guest at the event. The programme was attended by many including PCCF R Shobha and CCF MJ Akbar, KBR Walkers Association Secretary Vijay Kumar and several bird lovers.

Rajeev Khandelwal, a bird watcher and prominent photographer from Hyderabad, who attended the event, shares that sparrows are now a rarity. “When I was a kid, I remember there were so many sparrows around that you wouldn’t give a second glance if it happened to hop across your path. And now, you just can’t find one. It’s only when you go to the remote forest areas that you might see the bird,” he says.

Not just adults, but even kids took part in the event. Himani Sharma, 10, who attended the event with her family, gave a detailed speech describing the habitat, breeding and threats being faced by the species.

Interestingly, although the little bird is not even 10 inches long, the sparrow has a huge role to play in maintaining the ecosystem’s balance. Dr Rajani Vakkalanka, the founder of Maahini, an initiative working towards the conservation of sparrows, has an interesting story to share. “In 1958, Mao Zedong ordered all the sparrows to be killed because they ate too much grain. This caused one of the worst environmental disasters in mankind’s history,” she says, adding, “They might seem small, but sparrows feed on dangerous pests that spoil the crop and thus are important for the ecosystem.”

But, why are the sparrows disappearing? “There are a few reasons,” explains Dr Vakkalanka, “One is the growing city boundaries. Secondly, the chemical fertilizers used on the corps have killed several thousands of birds who survive on grain and worms. And lastly, even if some sparrows try to build nests in the urban areas, pigeons chase them away.”

Fortunately, a little effort might bring back the bird to your balcony. “You can keep a bowl of water and some grains for sparrows to feed on. Also, cover the space so that these birds are not disturbed. Plant trees in and around your homes,” shares little Himani, urging people to help out the sparrows during the summer.

