Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Gururaja clinches bronze medal in 61kg category

By PTI Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Photo: Twitter

Birmingham: Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to India’s tally here on Saturday.

Gururaja, a sliver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in the third place.

Malaysia’s Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

It was India’s second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men’s 55kg category.