Compensation to all eligible persons, assures Niranjan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:08 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

(Photo: twitter/SingireddyTRS) Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy assured that State Government would provide compensation to all oustees of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy assured that State Government would provide compensation to all oustees of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme (PRLIS) as per rules.

The Minister on Monday inaugurated new structures in Relief and Rehabilitation Centre at Bandaraavipakula and inspected the facilities at Konkalapalli R&R centre. He also distributed house sites document to the oustees. Addressing on the occasion, he complimented the land owners and farmers, who voluntarily handed over their lands for taking up the PRLIS works.

“Telangana Government will recognize your sacrifices and as requested by you, compensation will be extended as per Land Acquisition Act, 2013” Niranjan Reddy said to the oustees. All those, who lost lands for constructing the Yedula Veeranjaneya reservoir as part of PRLIS, were being provided shelter at Bandaraavipakula centre.

All the eligible persons would also be offered house sites. Schools, veterinary hospitals, health centres, drainage and drinking water provisions were made at the Relief and Rehabilitation Centres, he said.

After Dasara festival, all the eligible persons should commence construction of houses at Konkalapalli R&R centre, he added.