Complete Ambedkar statue works soon: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday demanded the State government to complete the construction of the 125-feet tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the earliest.

Interacting with media persons after visiting the construction site of the statue near Imax, he alleged that the works were being carried out at a slow pace. An assurance was given to unveil the statue in 2017 but nothing concrete was done in that regard, he said, adding that the BJP would stage protests if the ruling party fails to implement the promises made to Dalits.

Finding fault with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for proposing to rewrite the Constitution, Sanjay said: “No one can dare to rewrite the Constitution. The consequences would be serious.” He urged the State government to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme to eligible persons on priority.

