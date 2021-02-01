Complete Kondapochamma temple works at the earliest: Harish

The Minister, along with Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav conducted a review meeting after offering prayers at Kondapochamma Temple at Tegulla Narsapur.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday instructed the endowment officials to take up the construction of cottages on the premises of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Komuravelli.

The Minister, along with Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav conducted a review meeting after offering prayers at Kondapochamma Temple at Tegulla Narsapur.

Since a huge number of devotees visit Komuravelli every day, Harish Rao suggested that the endowment officials take up the construction of cottages at Komuravelli with donations from philanthropists. Suggesting the officials to prepare a layout within 10 days, the Minister said they have already granted Rs 1.90 crore for laying a road on to the hillock.

Harish Rao expressed disappointment over the delay in silver Dharwaja works at Komuravelli. He also expressed anger over the inordinate delay in completing the works of Yellamma Temple though it was grounded two years ago.

Harish asked them to complete Badhrakali and Veerabhadra Swamy Temples works besides completing the compound wall of Goddesses Pochamma Temple. The Minister also asked them to expedite the new bus station works.

Since Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao granted Rs 10 crore for the development of Konda Pochamma Temple, Harish asked them to divide the development works into three phases.

