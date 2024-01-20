| New Railway Station To Come Up At Komuravelli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 06:17 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Ministry has granted permission for the construction of a new halt station at Komuravelli between Lakdaram and Duddeda stations.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, while expressing happiness over the Centre’s decision, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. “The railway station is a gift given by the Modi government to the devotees of Komuravelli Mallanna. It will benefit lakhs of devotees who visit the fair every year,”he said.

Kishan Reddy said that he had written several letters to Railways to set up a railway station at Komuravelli, following which the permission was granted on Saturday.