| Foundation For New Halt Railway Station At Komuravelli To Be Laid On Thursday

Foundation for new halt railway station at Komuravelli to be laid on Thursday

The new halt station will provide first time train connectivity, fulfilling the aspirations of the people in the region.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 February 2024, 06:33 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Foundation stone for the construction of Komuravelli (Halt) Railway station, Siddipet district and home to Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, will be laid on Thursday in the presence of public representatives from different political parties and railway officials.

Every year, thousands of pilgrim passengers visit the noted Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, seeking blessings of the presiding deity. Considering the importance of this temple town, Ministry of Railway had approved opening of a halt station at Komuravelli in central Telangana.

Also Read New Railway Station to come up at Komuravelli

The new halt station will provide first time train connectivity, fulfilling the aspirations of the people in the region. This station falls on the Manoharabad – Kothapalli New Railway Line.

Railway officials said that a new station building will be provided with booking window for sale of tickets along with cover over platform, proper lighting facility, fans and other passenger amenities like waiting halls ., etc as per the norms.

The halt station at Komuravelli will provide safe, fast and cost-effective rail travel to the passengers. The proposed station is located 3 Kms away from the temple which will be convenient for pilgrim passengers.

In addition to pilgrims, the station will also be beneficial for students, small businessmen, regular travelers and daily wage workers.