Comprehensive waste management policy for Telangana soon, says KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said on Saturday that a comprehensive Waste Management Policy for the State would be announced shortly.

Like in many other fields, Telangana would stand on the top in terms of clean technology processing and utility, he said after formally inaugurating the C&D waste processing plant at Jeedimetla.

The Minister said people could call on the toll free number 1800120072659 for collection of construction and demolition debris at their doorstep. The waste would be collected Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited on payment of nominal tipping charges.

The Minister said apart from the Jeedimetla plant, one more plant would be launched at Fathullaguda on Sankranti. In addition to these two more plants would be set up in the East and West zones of the city shortly.”Similarly, the waste to energy plant will be launched this week,” said Rao.

The Minister said Telangana was handling and ensuring scientific disposal of five types of waste, including muncipal soil waste, C&D waste, biological waste, biomedical waste, liquid waste.

The Minister said the State Government was setting up Faecal Sludge Treatment plants in every municipality across the State.

He appealed to the citizens to extend their cooperation to GHMC and respective municipalities in ensuring hygiene and sanitation and present a safe and clean Hyderabad for the future generations.

