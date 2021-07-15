Concrete mixer overturns on Vijayawada NH

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: A concrete mixer truck went out of control and overturned on the Vijayawada National Highway near Abdullapurmet on the city outskirts on Thursday. None were hurt in the mishap, but the incident led to a heavy traffic jam, police said.

The driver of the truck, while proceeding from Hayathnagar towards LB Nagar, apparently lost control of the steering wheel when the vehicle reached near the Ramoji Film City, leading to the truck overturning. The driver escaped unhurt, but the truck was heavily damaged. The Abdullapurmet police removed the vehicle from the road with the help of a crane and restored traffic, which had come to a standstill for about an hour on the busy highway.