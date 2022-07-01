Conduct written test for SCCL’s Jr Asst posts in Telugu: AISTEA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Kothagudem: All India Scheduled Tribes Employees Association (AISTEA) has appealed to the SCCL management to conduct the written test for Junior Assistant posts in Telugu medium along with English medium.

The association national vice president Golla Ramesh in a statement here on Friday stated though it was a happy development that SCCL issued a notification for filling up 177 Junior Assistant posts (external), it was not a good idea to conduct the written test only in English medium.

Such an act would be detrimental to the interests of candidates who studied graduation in Telugu medium. Majority of SC/ST candidates, in particular, and other community candidates from remote areas, in general, usually study in Telugu Medium only.

Even the people who completed non-technical degrees were mostly from Telugu medium background. In such a case, if the written test for Junior Assistant posts was conducted only in English Medium, there would not be any level playing field, Ramesh noted.

It would be against to the principles of natural justice and also against to Article 16(4) of Indian Constitution which assures equal opportunity in employment and bars the discrimination based on language, he said.

Ramesh further stated that many banking tests, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and even Civil Services exams were being conducted in Telugu medium. Hence the SCCL management should consider conducting the written test in Telugu medium in addition to English medium.

Meanwhile, the SCCL General Manager (Personnel) K Basavaiah informed that the upper age limit for persons with disabilities (PwDs) applying for the job was increased to 35 years.

Similarly the PwDs were exempted from paying exam fees but had to pay the application fee of Rs 100 and they needed to score a minimum of 25 percent marks to qualify in the test. The last date to apply online is July 10, he said.