Confidence among farmers gone up: Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: The self-confidence among farmers in the State has gone up owing to various pro-farmers steps taken by the government, said Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Saturday.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instilled confidence among farmers by supplying seeds in time and ensuring 24-hour quality power to the agriculture sector apart from implementing ‘Rythu Bandhu’ and ‘Rythu Bima’ schemes. The Minister, who was on a three-day study tour to Karnakata, visited sericulture market in Ramnagar and cultivation of mulberry at Kesthur village of Maddur taluk in Mandya district in Karnataka. He also interacted with the CSIT Director in Mysore.

The agriculture and its allied sectors will only give more job opportunities compared to other sectors he said, adding the agriculture sector has better future. Some highly qualified persons were quitting their lucrative jobs and doing agriculture, he said.

He said that of the total paddy procured by the Food Corporation of India (FCI), 55 per cent was from Telangana.

The farmers would face problems if the FCI stop purchasing paddy, he said. The Chief Minister instructed to conduct a study to know more about the agriculture and horticulture crops to ensure benefits to farmers.

The CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) Fruits and Vegetables Processing Head Vijaya Anand appreciated the Chief Minister for introducing various pro-farmers schemes in the State.

He complimented the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ and ‘Rythu Bima’ schemes along with the 24-hour power supply facility to farmers.

