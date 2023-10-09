Conflict between Congress seniors and Srinivas Reddy turns ugly in Adilabad

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:04 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Kandi Srinivas Reddy

Adilabad: Exposing internal bickering among the leaders of the Congress, TPCC secretary Gandrath Sujatha, DCC president Sajid Khan, leaders Bhargav Deshpande, Sanjeeva Reddy are vehemently opposing the candidature of Kandi Srinivas Reddy from Adilabad segment. This ugly infighting has caused unnecessary stress on the high command of the national party.

Senior leaders of the Congress Sujatha, Sajid, Deshpandy and Sanjeeva Reddy recently staged a dharna in front of Gandhi Bhavan demanding the leadership of the party not to give the ticket of the Congress to Srinivas Reddy. They urged the high command not to field him alleging he was inclined towards ideologies of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The four leaders, who reportedly formed a group and are openly opposing Reddy’s candidature and his involvement in the activities of the Congress party. They are leaving no stone unturned to prevent the aspirant from the bagging the ticket. They are apparently dismayed by recognition to him in the short period of time within the party and response from the public to his programmes.

Meanwhile, Srinivas Reddy, comparatively new comer in the party and is a non-resident of India, intensified his campaigning even before his nomination was declared. He has come under the scanner of Opposition parties for distributing pressure cookers to the public through the Kandi Foundation. He is aggressively touring rural and urban parts of the segment.

He is meeting electors and requesting them to give an opportunity to serve the citizens. He is reaching all sections of the society. He is forming his own cadres in order to prove his mettle in the polls. It is learnt that Reddy enjoys the support of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. Dissent of the seniors may not be considered by the top leadership of the party.

The conflict between the leaders and Reddy, however, has become a talk of the town and likely to affect prospects of the nominee of the party in Telangana Legislative Assembly slated for November 30.