Cong has no concrete plan to come out of financial crisis: Kishan Reddy

Addressing party workers at the State party office on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had so far not taken any measures to improve the financial health of the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 04:57 PM

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress of delaying the implementation of six guarantees, BJP State president G Kishan Reddy said the Congress did not have any concrete plan to come out of the financial crisis and put the State back on the path of development.

Addressing party workers at the State party office on Sunday, Kishan Reddy said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had so far not taken any measures to improve the financial health of the State. “His government has so far not come up with a policy to implement the assurances and guarantees given to the people of Telangana. The CM has not announced his plans to improve the financial health of the State. How will various projects be taken up in the State?” he asked.

Asking the party leaders and functionaries to tighten their belts for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Kishan Reddy said wind was blowing in favour of BJP in the State and that the party should use it for winning maximum seats in the Parliament elections.