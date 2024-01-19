| Telangana Aicc In Charge Das Munshi Takes Part In Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Sticker Campaign

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 08:54 PM

Hyderabad: In support of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ which kicked off on January 14 in Manipur, Deepa Das Munshi, AICC in-charge of Telangana, affixed the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ logo stickers on a vehicle at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday.

TPCC Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud also affixed the sticker on the vehicle.

Earlier, several prominent Congress leaders, including Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and party activists, have pasted stickers on their vehicles to promote the yatra.

The yatra started on January 14 in Manipur will conclude on March 20 in Mumbai.