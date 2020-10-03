Nizamabad: Congress ZPTC members and Councillor join TRS

ZPTC members from Nagireddipet, Lingampet and Kamareddy Municipal Councillor have joined the TRS on Saturday

Nizamabad: Exodus into the ruling TRS party from Congress party has been continuing in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. The ZPTC members from Nagireddipet, Lingampet and Kamareddy Municipal Councillor have joined the TRS on Saturday.

The Nagireddipet and Limgampet ZPTC members Ummannagari Manohar Reddy and Eleti Srilatha Santhosh Reddy respectively joined the TRS in the presence of Road and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Yellareddy MLA Jajala Surender at Hyderabad.

On Saturday, Kamareddy Municipality 29th ward Councillor from Congress party Asra Amrin Amzad joined the TRS party in the presence of Whip and Kamareddy MLA Gampa Goverdhan.

Apart from them Dichpally MPTC Narsing Rao, Lingampet MPTC Shamimunnisa Begum joined into the party in the last two days. Apart from them in the last one week, two BJP Corporators in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation joined into TRS party.

