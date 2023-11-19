Congress and BJP leaders join BRS in Maheshwaram

She mentioned that people would bless only those who contributed to the progress in constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. Photo: Facebook

Hyderabad: The BJP and Congress leaders of Maheshwaram constituency have joined the BRS party on Sunday. Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy welcomed then into the party by offering pink scarves.

Addressing the gathering on the ocassion, she said that people are being attracted towards the BRS party after seeing the development initiatives undertaken by the ruling party under Chief Minister KCR’s direction.

Saibtha Indra Reeddy made an appeal to voters not to trust the newcomers and pledged to attract businesses and generate employment in the area.

Subsequently, during various meetings in Maheshwaram, she sought the electorate’s support in the upcoming elections.