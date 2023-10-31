Sabitha Indra Reddy condemns attack on MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

Sabitha accused opposition parties of attempting to instil fear among the people in the lead-up to the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. Photo: Facebook

Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy strongly condemned the attack on BRS Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy on Saturday, emphasising that physical assaults and violence have no place in a democracy

She expressed her wish for swift recovery of Prabhakar Reddy’s and also sought stringent punishment for the assailant.

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who was stabbed on Monday during his campaign, is currently undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital and being monitored by special multidisciplinary team of doctors.