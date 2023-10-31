Sabitha Indra Reddy condemns attack on MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy

Sabitha accused opposition parties of attempting to instil fear among the people in the lead-up to the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.
Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy strongly condemned the attack on BRS Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy on Saturday, emphasising that physical assaults and violence have no place in a democracy
Sabitha accused opposition parties of attempting to instil fear among the people in the lead-up to the forthcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.
She expressed her wish for swift recovery of Prabhakar Reddy’s and also sought stringent punishment for the assailant.
Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who was stabbed on Monday during his campaign, is currently undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital and being monitored by special multidisciplinary team of doctors.