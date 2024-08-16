Congress ‘big lie’ over BRS-BJP merger now repeated by Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 08:30 PM

File photo odf Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Apparently, the Congress in Telangana is a firm believer in the ‘big lie’ technique, which involves repetition of a falsehood often would make people believe it as ‘truth’.

That was evident on Friday with a ‘big lies’ being peddled by none other than Chief Minsiter A Revanth Reddy leading the initiative to push the false narrative that the BRS is merging with the BJP.

In a chit-chat with the newsmen in New Delhi, Revanth Reddy had again tried to peddle falsehood saying that the BRS was merging with the BJP and that party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao was being appointed as a Governor and that the BRS working president KT Rama Rao would be made a union minister. It is clear that the TPCC chief wants to manipulate the public opinion through persistent repetition of misinformation.

In fact, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao had on Thursday, made an unequivocal assertion that there was no truth in such reports and that the Congress was resorting to such cheap PR stunts only to derive some political mileage out of it.

Political observers opine that peddling such a narrative was a deliberate strategy of the Congress as the BRS MLC K Kavitha was likely to get relief in the ED case, following the bail granted to AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Perhaps realising that Kavitha is likely to get bail shortly, the Congress has deliberately begun a smear campaign that the bail was being granted only because of a tie-up between the BRS and BJP being worked out.

However, the BRS has been consistently clarifying that there was no possibility of joining hands with the BJP. “BRS MLC K Kavitha has been in jail for 150 days. If the merger is true, why would Kavitha be in jail for so long,” KT Rama Rao had asked at a press conference on Thursday.

Revanth Reddy’s observations invited a strong response from union Minister Bandi Sanjay who sought to turn tables on the Congress. He said the BRS was in fact merging with the Congress very soon. “BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will be made AICC Chief, KT Rama Rao the new PCC president and BRS MLC K Kavitha will become Rajya Sabha member,” Bandi Sanjay said in a sarcastic tone on Friday.

The union Minister further asked as to what was the link between BRS MLC’s bail and the BJP. It was foolish to think that BRS merger with BJP would facilitate BRS MLC’s bail, he said. “Did AAP get merged with BJP to secure Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s get bail? Despite being in a responsible position how one can defame courts,” Bandi Sanjay asked.

Meanwhile, the Congress began another smear campaign on the sly. In a whatsapp channel owned by the Telangana Congress, a post mentioned that KCR was suffering from ill-health and that he was being treated by a team of doctors of a corporate hospital. Howevere, there was a contradiction in the mesage which said against that KCR was taken abroad also. The political tone of the message was evident as it said KCR’s ill health was being kept a secret. However, the BRS sources called out the false news and asserted that KCR was hale and hearty and was meeting party cadre regularly.