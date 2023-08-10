Telangana Congress wooing STs, SCs and Dalits

Telangana Congress unit had conducted different programmes on World Adivasi Day on Wednesday. Accordingly, Congress leaders visited two thandas in a mandal and conducted Girijana Adivasi Samrakshana Hastham programme.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:28 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: After neglecting their welfare and development all these years, the State Congress is now coming up with different measures to woo the Adivasi, SC and Dalit communities.

After paying tributes to leaders and participating in cultural programmes, the Congress leaders even organized oath taking ceremonies, where in they pledged to save the interests of the tribal people. Later, they also spent the night in thandas.

Former MLA A Sampath Kumar participated in the celebrations at Lambada thanda, Jillelapadu village in Alampur constituency. Speaking to the community members, he assured that a polling booth would be arranged in the village for the convenience of residents to cast their votes.

AICC SC wing chairman Rajesh Lilothia had specially arrived in Hyderabad to participate in different programmes organized by the State Congress.

He also participated in the Dalit Congress working committee meeting at Indira Bhavan. A marathon meeting was conducted to discuss the aspects to be listed in the Dalit Declaration of the party.

Similarly, the State Congress is assuring the BC community leaders that soon after coming to power at the Centre, the BC caste census would be conducted.

This apart, BCs are being assured that 50 per cent seats in the legislative bodies or at least two tickets for the community members from each Parliamentary Constituency in the State.

The party was also planning to organize BC Garjana public meeting shortly. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddiramaiah would be invited for the meeting and BC declaration would also be announced highlighting the measures planned for the welfare and development of the community, said a senior leader from the party.