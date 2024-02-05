Congress, BRS enacting drama over irrigation projects: BJP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 06:56 PM

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Narsaiah said the conflict between the two Telugu States, was taking place as the Congress-led UPA government had drafted the AP Reorganisation Act, with a lot of litigation creating problems

Hyderabad: BJP leader and former MP Boora Narsaiah alleged that the Congress and the BRS were enacting a drama on the issue of handing over common irrigation projects and their components to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to divert the attention of the people from the core issues and the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Narsaiah said the conflict between the two Telugu speaking States, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was taking place as the Congress-led UPA government had drafted the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, with a lot of litigation creating problems for both the States. “There is litigation in all the issues including sharing of Krishna water, division of employees and assets. The draft prepared by the UPA government is the reason for all the conflicts between the two States,” he alleged.

The union Cabinet has approved the issue of further Terms of Reference (ToR) to the existing Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) for its adjudication between the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, before the Assembly polls, but still for political gains the ruling Congress and the BRS were creating confusion among the people of Telangana, he said.