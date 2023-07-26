Congress, BRS move no-confidence motion against BJP Govt

The motion of no-confidence was initiated "under Rule 198 (b) of Chapter XVII of the Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha."

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:53 AM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: The Congress and the BRS submitted a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led Central government on the Manipur issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The motion is likely to be taken up for discussion at noon.

Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi moved the motion on behalf of the Opposition alliance INDIA. The notice of no-confidence by the BRS — which is not part of either the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Opposition INDIA fronts — has come as part of a joint effort by the Opposition beyond party and alliance lines. Along with BRS floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao and other BRS MPs, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also signed the motion moved by the BRS.

The motion was moved “under Rule 198 (b) of Chapter XVII of the Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha”.

Although the motion is highly unlikely to succeed due to the government’s majority, it is viewed as a strategy to make the Prime Minister speak on the Manipur violence during the Parliamentary debate, rather than Union Home Minister Amit Shah responding on behalf of the government. The Congress, the BRS and other Opposition parties also issued a whip for their respective members to attend a meeting to discuss the issue. YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh has decided to vote against the no-confidence motion, stating that there was no need for such a motion.

The BRS also issued another whip asking all its MPs to vote against the Bill to replace the ordinance on Delhi services, any time that is brought before the House. They have been asked to remain present in the House for next three days without fail, until the voting on the Bill is completed.

Meanwhile, both the Houses of the Parliament paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 Kargil War, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Shortly thereafter, the Opposition parties raised slogans demanding the Prime Minister to come to the House and participate in the discussion on the Manipur issue. However, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon amid the ruckus and sloganeering in the House.