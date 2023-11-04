Congress campaign receives lukewarm response in Nalgonda

The campaigning by the Congress so far has seen the party candidates criticizing the welfare schemes of the BRS government.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 06:39 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Nalgonda: The election campaigns of Congress candidates are receiving a lukewarm response from the people as their speeches criticizing BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his welfare schemes were not going down in good taste.

In Nalgonda district, Congress candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Nalgonda), Vemula Veeresham (Nakrekal) and Kunduru Jai Veer Reddy (Nagarjuna Sagar) launched their election campaigns while candidates of the remaining three assembly constituencies were yet to start campaigning. The Congress candidate for Miryalaguda assembly constituency was yet to be announced by the party high command.

On the other hand, even as BRS candidates were taking up door to door campaigns, Congress candidates have confined themselves to rallies and addressing the people from atop open top campaign vehicles.

The Praja Ashirvadha Sabhas addressed by the Chief Minister at Munugode, Devarakonda, Miryalaguda, Kodad, Huzurnagar, Thungathurthi, Alair and Bongir have also injected new energy into the BRS cadre, resulting in their enthusiastic participation in the campaigning. The Chief Minister’s meetings have in fact triggered a BRS wave in the district, which was now put candidates of opposition parties into a defensive mode.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a leader of a opposition party, on the condition of anonymity, said Congress candidates had no other option but to criticize the BRS government as they had nothing explain about the good done to the people during previous Congress regimes. There was no overwhelming response from the people when the six guarantees of the Congress were being explained by the party candidates during the poll campaign, he added.