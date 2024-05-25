Congress cannot fool graduates: BRS leader

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had managed to fool the electorate during the Assembly elections with 420 false promises.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 May 2024, 11:57 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar on Saturday said that the youth in the State were not ready to be deceived yet again by the Congress.

The Chief Minister had nothing to boast about during the first six months of his term except for his rhetoric against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and it proved to be counter-productive.

Youth had realised that there was no truth in the Congress propaganda as far as the job creation during the BRS regime in the State was concerned. He appealed to the graduates to vote for BRS nominee Rakesh without playing once again into the hands of the Congress.