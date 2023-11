| Congress Cheated Telangana For More Than 5 Decades Think Before You Vote Telangana Elections 2023

Congress Cheated Telangana For More Than 5 Decades – Think Before You Vote | Telangana Elections 2023

Before the 2023 Telangana Assembly Elections, CM KCR urged the public to recall the decades-long betrayal by the Congress party, emphasizing their failure to fulfill the aspirations for a separate state

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana CM KCR reminds the public ahead of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 to think of the betrayal Congress party did to them for more than five decades on the dream of a separate state.