Congress denying Ramzan gifts to Muslims: Harish Rao

Apart from allotting 3 acres of land for a burial ground at Ensanpally in Siddipet town, the BRS government had given a funeral vehicle for the Muslim community.

Former Minister T Harish Rao is participat in Ifthar Party in Siddipet on Sunday.

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the Congress government was denying Ramzan gifts to Muslims this year which the BRS government had presented to poor Muslims every year when the party was in power.

Speaking before an Iftar party in Siddipet town on Sunday, the former Minister said former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also built Shadikhanas, and khabaristans besides granting funds for restoring mosques and dargahs during his rule.

He said he was distributing Ramzan gifts to 4,000 poor Muslim families with the support of RR Masala company every year.

He was also sending 10 poor Muslims for Umrah every year at his own expense, he said adding that Haj House in Siddipet was also built when he was Minister.

BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, Former MLC Farooq Hussain and others were present.