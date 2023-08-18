Telangana Congress MLA ticket application is Rs.50,000

“Candidates will be selected only on their ability to win. I appeal to people not to believe media reports that candidates have been finalized,” Revanth Reddy said and appealed to media not to mislead party activists.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:58 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Hyderabad: Aspirants planning to contest the ensuing Assembly elections representing the Congress will have to shell out Rs.50,000 towards application fee. For aspirants hailing from SC and ST communities, the application fee is fixed at Rs.25,000. The application fee is non-refundable and the revenue generated from the sale of applications would be utilised for the party activities, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said here on Friday after formally launching the issue of applications.

Speaking to media persons, the TPCC president said applications would be accepted till next Friday. “If anyone joins the party and seeks a ticket after Friday, the matter will be discussed in the Political Affairs Committee and a decision will be taken accordingly” Revanth Reddy said. He clarified that any party leader, irrespective of seniority, who wishes to contest the elections, needs to submit an application.

“Candidates will be selected only on their ability to win. I appeal to people not to believe media reports that candidates have been finalized,” Revanth Reddy said and appealed to media not to mislead party activists. Surveys would be conducted on the applicant’s strengths and weaknesses. Social equations and strengths of the candidates would also be assessed and a report would be submitted to the Screening Committee. Finally, the Central Election Committee would finalise the candidates, he said.

The TPCC president warned that Congress party after coming to power would not spare officers, who book false cases against party workers. Names of the officials, who were working in favour of the ruling party, were being listed in a ‘Red Diary’, he added. He also charged that the recent Kokapet land auction, in which Rs.100 crore was bidded per acre, was all rigged and BRS leaders enacted dramas and created artificial boom.