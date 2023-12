| Congress Registers First Victory From Aswaraopet

Congress registers first victory from Aswaraopet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:24 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: Congress candidate Jare Adinarayana has emerged victorious from Aswaraopet assembly constituency with a majority of 28,358 votes. Adinarayana has got 73, 620 votes while BRS candidate Meccha Nageswara Rao got 45, 367 votes.