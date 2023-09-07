Congress faces headache by political aspirations of communities

Addressing political aspirations of various communities is going to become a headache for the Congress apart from tackling internal bickering while selecting nominees for 10 Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Adilabad district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Leaders of various communities Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) have pinned their hopes on the ticket of the Congress from the five segments Boath, Bellampalli, Chennur, Khanapur and Asifabad that are reserved for these communities. There is a stiff competition within leaders of these communities in every segment. For instance, Gajender, Dr Naresh Jadav, Dr Vannela Ashok and Ramulu Naik are vying for the ticket of the party from Boath (ST) constituency.

Dr Ganesh Rathod, Shyam Naik and Marsakola Saraswathi are competing with each other for the Asifabad (ST) segment. Former minister Boda Janardhan, social activists Dr Raja Ramesh, Ramilla Radhika, Thokala Ramesh and Gomase Srinivas are eyeing the Chennur (SC) seat. Former minister G Vinod and Nathari Swamy are expecting the ticket of Bellampalli (SC).

Tribal rights leader Vedma Bojju, ZPTC member Charulatha and Bharath Chouhan are hoping for the ticket of the Congress from Khanapur (ST) segment. The party is forced to take vote banks of aspirants and their communities within SCs and STs in order to choose a nominee.

Meanwhile, Backward Communities (BC) upped the ante against the party to give tickets for their leaders, citing their major share in voters in segments namely Adilabad, Mancherial and Nirmal that are reserved for general category. The Congress party’s leader Gandrath Sujatha, member of a BC community who lost to Jogu Ramanna of BRS, then TRS, in 2018, is once again making all out efforts to get the ticket.

Ch Rajeshwar, and Embadi Rajeshwar, leaders of BCs are also seeking political representation to their backward communities in Nirmal Assembly constituency. As a result, the party may find it difficult in fielding a suitable candidate from this segment.