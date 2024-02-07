Congress fooled farmers on four counts, time to teach lesson, says Harish Rao

People should vote for the BRS giving it the comeback win in the Parliamentary polls in Telangana, said Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 08:45 PM

BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao addressing a meeting of the party workers in Jangaon constituency.

Hyderabad: Holding the Congress government squarely responsible for the plight of the farmers in the State today, BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao said on Wednesday that the Congress government had betrayed the farming community on four counts.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers in Jangaon constituency, he said the government had failed to extend Rythu Bandhu with a hike as promised. The programme for loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh remained a non-starter. The 24-hour free power supply for the farm sector was now a thing of the past. Uncertainty still looms large over the promise of a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for paddy growers. The Congress, which made lavish promises and failed to implement them, should be taught a befitting lesson, he said.

He said the people should vote for the BRS giving it the comeback win in the Parliamentary polls in the State. The Congress would not be able to retain its 40 seats in the Lok Sabha this time. Rahul Gandhi would not be the prime minister either.

The Congress would not stand a chance to emerge as the main opposition party too. He reiterated that BRS loss in the Assembly polls was only a temporary setback. The BRS always remained a people’s party irrespective of being in the opposition or in the treasury benches.

He sounded a warning to the Congress government that the false cases being foisted against BRS party leaders and workers and the harassment meted out to them would be counter-productive. The BRS had a bright future and was to certain make a comeback overcoming all odds.

On the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), he said the Congress government had launched a slanderous campaign. The falsehoods being propagated by the Congress leadership would be demolished. They should realize the fact that that the government was expected to address if any problem was found in the barrage without delay and help extend water supply instead of politicising the issue, he said.