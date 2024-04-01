Congress Govt. failed to supply drinking and irrigation water: MP Nama

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 08:19 PM

Khammam: Sitting MP and BRS Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Nama Nageswara Rao said that due to the failure of the Congress government problems of drinking and irrigation water have arisen in the State.

Even as the crops were drying up, people and farmers were suffering the government remained inactive. This kind of situation never existed in the last ten years and the BRS would fight to protect the interests of farmers, the MP said.

Nageswara Rao along with MLC Tata Madhusudan visited Thigala Banjara of Konijarla mandal on Monday and inspected the dried maize fields. Speaking to the media he said affected farmers were lamenting that due to lack of irrigation water the standing crops were withering.

The farmers’ predicament was due to lack of early action by the government. Farmers were now regretting their decision to vote for Congress party in Assembly elections, he said while demanding the government to take immediate steps to supply drinking and irrigation water.

During the BRS regime, Telangana became the number one exporter of rice. The people of the State were realising how many hardships they faced in just four months.

In the past due to availability of water green fields were seen everywhere, but now dried up fields were seen, he noted.

Nageswara Rao asserted that if he wins the upcoming Parliamentary elections with a good majority and was sent to the parliament, he would make the voice of Khammam people heard in the Lok Sabha and work for the further development of the district.

Madhusudan said that the BRS party district leadership was with farmers of Khammam district. He asked people to recognise the fact that the present drought like conditions were caused by the Congress government’s negligence but not by nature.

He said Nageswara Rao, a senior politician in the district was known to all the people of Khammam district and a blameless person who carried out charity activities. The public should vote for BRS to send Nageswara Rao to Parliament.